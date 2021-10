The six-game preseason slate is now complete for the Nashville Predators, and they should have that confidence up as they closed it out with four wins in a row. After getting a 4-3 win in the preseason finale over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the Nashville Predators now turn their attention to the season-opener against the Seattle Kraken this Thursday. It will be the second game for the Kraken in their history, and they’ll see their lost player in the Expansion Draft, Calle Jarnkrok.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO