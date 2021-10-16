CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Lawmaker's killing wounds 'British tradition' of openness

By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name alone — “the surgery" — evokes a place where help is sought and given. British...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Attacks on British lawmakers at local meetings

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said. Attacks on individual lawmakers in Britain are rare, but the nature of their work can...
U.K.
104.1 WIKY

Attacker stabs British lawmaker multiple times in church

LONDON (Reuters) -A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed several times on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters. David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in...
U.K.
Wenatchee World

British lawmaker stabbed to death at voter meeting in church

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England — A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a 25-year-old man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his constituency, knifing him repeatedly in an attack which politicians described as an assault on democracy. David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openness#Uk#British
PennLive.com

British lawmaker stabbed while meeting with constituents

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a stabbing in eastern England on Friday. Multiple media reports say the victim is a Conservative lawmaker attacked during a meeting with constituents. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtmj.com

‘He was Southend’: Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay their respects to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police say was a terrorist-related attack. His death has reopened questions about the security of lawmakers as they go about their work.
U.K.
Washington Post

After lawmaker’s slaying, British media outlets name suspect as possible terrorism links are probed

LONDON — The man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a long-serving British lawmaker has been identified as Ali Harbi Ali, according to several British media outlets. David Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex for the ruling Conservative Party, was attacked Friday while meeting with constituents in a church building in his home district, about 40 miles east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 15 News

British lawmaker's stabbing death declared a terrorist attack

LEIGH-ON-SEA — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died in a terrorist attack Friday. "The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism," Metro Police said. Amess was holding a meeting with constituents at a church when authorities say a 25-year-old British man stabbed the lawmaker. Essex Police...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

A filtration of videos shows wild tortures and violations in Russian prisons

Thousands of Russians have attended horrified to filtering a series of videos and photos that give prisoners to prisoners in several prisons in the country. The leaks were published by the Gulagu-Net NGO, which claims to have more than 40 gigs of videos, documents and photos that prove abuses. The Kremlin is investigating and the first resignation has already been produced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy