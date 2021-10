TORONTO -- Jack Campbell made 31 saves, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season opener for each team at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. "Any game day, you're still dialed in and the nerves are still there," Campbell said. "When it's a sold-out barn though, it's so exciting and it makes it that much sweeter when you put the work in, everybody contributes, and you get a big two points."

