Highlights: Wilmington puts up 49 points in first half to cruise past Kennedy Catholic
WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington avoided dropping two games in a row Saturday by downing Kennedy Catholic 55-14.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game.
The Greyhounds jumped on the Golden Eagles early and lead 21-0 after the first quarter. Wilmington had a 49-8 lead at the half.
Wilmington improves to 5-2 on the campaign, while Kennedy Catholic drops to 1-6.
