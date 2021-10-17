Highlights: Wilmington puts up 49 points in first half to cruise past Kennedy Catholic

WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington avoided dropping two games in a row Saturday by downing Kennedy Catholic 55-14.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Greyhounds jumped on the Golden Eagles early and lead 21-0 after the first quarter. Wilmington had a 49-8 lead at the half.

Wilmington improves to 5-2 on the campaign, while Kennedy Catholic drops to 1-6.

