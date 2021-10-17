Orlando Pride eliminated from playoff contention in 3-1 loss to Racing Louisville

Interim Pride coach Becky Burleigh offered brief stability but couldn’t change the team’s course in her debut months as a coach in a pro league. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

For the Orlando Pride, Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Racing Louisville reflected the story of the season — an early peak of promise and prosperity followed by a crushing collapse.

In the opening weeks of the NWSL regular season, the Pride were the unexpected darlings of the NWSL. Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux jockeyed for position as the top scorer in the league while the team rode a seven-game unbeaten run to an unprecedented streak at the top of the league table.

But as quickly as things went right for the Pride, they fell apart in a style that’s become familiar with fans who haven’t seen a postseason since 2017.

The team crumbled into a midseason, six-game winless streak. Coach Marc Skinner left the program for Manchester United amid the Olympics while most of the stars were in Tokyo. Interim coach Becky Burleigh offered brief stability but couldn’t change the team’s course in her debut months as a coach in a pro league.

Even if they had won on Saturday, it might not have been enough. The Pride didn’t just need to win out to clinch a playoff spot — they needed one of the four teams ranked above them to also lose out, placing their postseason hopes outside of their full control.

But the Pride ultimately couldn’t hold off Racing Louisville — ranked second-to-last in the league — from a three-goal comeback, floundering out of a playoff spot for the third straight season.

“It’s obviously a tough one to swallow given the implications of the match,” Burleigh said. “Clearly, we started off great and just couldn’t maintain the momentum. ... There’s really not much that I can say at the end to make anyone feel any better because, when you know you’re in an elimination game, it’s just tough to swallow.”

The night began with hope for the Pride, who stole an early lead with a ruthless transition play sparked by a pass interception from centerback Amy Turner. Striker Morgan collected the ball and sprinted upfield, dodging left to thread a ball between three attackers to the feet of Jodie Taylor for an opening goal.

The fourth-minute stunner gave the Pride more momentum than they had carried in any of their previous three losses, a streak that plummeted the team from surefire playoff contender to the bottom rungs of the league table. But the team couldn’t hold the lead through the half.

Racing Louisville’s Ebony Salmon leveled the score in stoppage time. Katie McClure pulled the team ahead in the 52nd minute and Yuki Nagasato hammered the final nail with a security goal in the 77th minute.

Captain Ashlyn Harris didn’t feature in the match as backup keeper Erin McLeod filled in between the posts in the team’s third match of the week.

Midfielder Emily van Egmond made her first appearance for the Orlando Pride since 2019, entering as a 75th-minute substitute two days after arriving in the United States.

Van Egmond played with the Pride from 2017-20 but left on loan last summer amid the pandemic. Her late-season arrival offered some excitement to fans but ultimately couldn’t glue together the team’s lack of cohesiveness in midfield.

The Pride will close the season with a final home match against the Chicago Red Stars on Oct. 29.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .