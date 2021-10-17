CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers lose 3-2 to Braves in Game 1 of NL Championship Series

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2YZ1_0cTgwFsf00

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 3-2 to the Atlanta Braves Saturday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

This is the second consecutive season the teams have met in this series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8w1Q_0cTgwFsf00
Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being tagged out in a rundown by Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) during the ninth inning of Game One. Photo credit Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dodgers have a quick turnaround, playing Game 2 Sunday night in Atlanta. The series then moves to Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvSDH_0cTgwFsf00
Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being tagged out in a rundown by Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) during the ninth inning. Photo credit Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in the Division League series, winning 3-2 overall this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTrW7_0cTgwFsf00
Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning. Photo credit Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
FanSided

3 Dodgers players who won’t be back in 2022

These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#Division League#The Atlanta Braves
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers’ chief competition for Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer revealed

For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters

The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
MLB
FanSided

Tyler Matzek saved Brian Snitker after Luke Jackson almost cost the Braves again

Luke Jackson got the Atlanta Braves into yet another jam in the NLCS, but Tyler Matzek saved the team. The Atlanta Braves looked to be cruising to a victory in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night. However, they received quite the scare in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Luke Jackson was brought in by manager Brian Snitker to replace A.J. Minter.
MLB
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy