Dodgers lose 3-2 to Braves in Game 1 of NL Championship Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 3-2 to the Atlanta Braves Saturday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

This is the second consecutive season the teams have met in this series.

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being tagged out in a rundown by Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) during the ninth inning of Game One. Photo credit Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dodgers have a quick turnaround, playing Game 2 Sunday night in Atlanta. The series then moves to Los Angeles.

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being tagged out in a rundown by Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) during the ninth inning. Photo credit Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in the Division League series, winning 3-2 overall this week.