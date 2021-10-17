TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds were moving in from the south and west late Saturday evening as a weak trough of low pressure near the Texas coast was helping to produce lift. The lift was producing showers along the Texas and Louisiana coasts along with some high-level clouds. The clouds will continue to move through the area overnight and for much of Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the 50s in most locations to near 60 along the coastline. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid 80s inland.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO