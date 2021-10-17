CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 23rd

All eyes on our approaching storm system despite our very beautiful weather today. We expect another great start for our Sunday as the storm slowly drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. This means partly cloudy skies early turning quickly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be gusty through the overnight for portions of the Santa Barbara Coast where a Wind Advisory for northerly winds will be in effect until 3 am Sunday. Rain chances increase by the evening hours for San Luis Obispo County.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WETM 18 News

Scattered Showers End Saturday Evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 58° AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 35° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:14 PM Saturday was a rainy day with mostly cloudy skies and showers. Temperatures were in the high 40’s to low 50’s. Going into tonight, Saturday night, the showers will end; they’re associated with an upper-level system to our north in […]
oilcity.news

Clouds and a 20% chance of showers forecast in Casper Saturday evening

CASPER, Wyo. — Increasing cloud cover and precipitation are expected Saturday in western and central Wyoming, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Casper will see a 20% chance of precipitation after 5:00 p.m. Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be near 59, with a west-southwest wind at 17 to 24 mph and gusts up to 37 mph.
CASPER, WY
fox5atlanta.com

Saturday Evening Forecast

High temperatures race towards the 80° Sunday afternoon under increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area Monday with a second chance for wet weather arriving by late Wednesday.
wgno.com

Warm, dry forecast for Saturday!

Happy Saturday! Minimal rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for today to Sunday. Yesterday, we were far warmer than normal for late October! Right now, no active weather is associated with one weak front moving through, so this evening will be beautiful if you’re interested in parade-going! A bit warmer than we were last night.
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 23rd

A cool and cloudy start to the day, but as the morning progressed, skies start to clear out and temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight the slight chance of an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the western parts of the Concho Valley. Windy conditions will die down just a […]
WIBW

Saturday night forecast: Thunderstorms this evening into Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rainfall between 2-4 inches was reported this morning in portions on Lyon and Coffey counties. More rain and storms develop north of I-70 after 7pm with temperatures tonight staying warm behind warm front. Tonight: Rain and storms likely in far Northeast Kansas. Some storms could...
TOPEKA, KS
WCTV

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds were moving in from the south and west late Saturday evening as a weak trough of low pressure near the Texas coast was helping to produce lift. The lift was producing showers along the Texas and Louisiana coasts along with some high-level clouds. The clouds will continue to move through the area overnight and for much of Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the 50s in most locations to near 60 along the coastline. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid 80s inland.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

