Emory, VA

Wasps earn Homecoming victory over Hampden-Sydney

By Nick Dugan
 7 days ago

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Wasps freshman Jo’-el Howard returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon. Emory & Henry never looked back, pulling away from Hampden-Sydney, 37-13.

The Tigers defense limited the home team’s passing attack, as they picked off Kyle Short three times on the afternoon, holding him to just 118 yards passing.

The Wasps, however, made up for it on the ground. Devontae Jordan produced 162 yards on 31 carries, while punching in two touchdowns. Short also added a touchdown with his legs.

The E&H defense also snatched two interceptions and wracked up eight tackles for loss.

Emory & Henry improves to 4-2 on the season and has won three of its last four games. Up next is a trip to Shenandoah University next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

