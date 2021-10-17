Friday Night Highlights: A Look at Week 8 Action around the league

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
In a matchup of county teams looking to right the ship, Elco came out on top. Elco and Northern Lebanon both came into Friday's game off losses the week before, and it was the Raiders that came away with the 43-32 victory. The Raiders (3-4, 2-1) used a hurry-up offense...
With a slight change on defense, Boonsboro came loaded for bear for South Hagerstown. The Warriors switched from and even-man front to an odd-man front — called a Bear defense — and brought the Rebels to a standstill to rally for a 34-24 victory Friday night at School Stadium. Brayden...
CLEVELAND (WJW)— FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 25th season and better than ever. Week #9 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across […]
There’s still three games left in league play, but a handful of Kern County football teams are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as far as championship aspirations go. In the Southwest Yosemite League that’s especially true where preseason favorite Liberty has posted impressive victories...
We'll have a much clearer picture of things in the Suburban One League National and American Conferences as big games are on tap this Friday. It's the same in the Philadelphia Catholic League as Archbishop Wood takes on St. Joseph's Prep on Saturday. What can you expect to see? Find out right here. Check out who our Front Line Picks are for Week 8: Central Bucks East (6-1) at Pennridge (4-3), North Penn (7-0) at Central Bucks West (6-1), Springfield-Montco (5-1) at Upper Moreland (6-1), Council Rock North (2-5) at Harry S. Truman (2-5) and St. Joseph's Prep (3-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (5-2).
It’s the time of the high school football season, almost, when Friday night lights shine brightest or are turned off until next fall. Sectional play in the IHSAA’s 49th-annual state football begins next week and Friday marks the final opportunity in the regular season from teams to hone their performance before facing a win-or-go-home scenario.
Almost Friday not only does that mean the weekend which was all looking forward to but high school football, Friday night rivals week 8, St. Joesephs academy making the trip from St Augustine to take on St Francis academy and all though these two teams have yet to get in the win column the matchup is perfect.
After a 1-4 start, things have turned around nicely for the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team. The Raiders pieced together back to back wins over Spring Hill and Warren County (the latter being a region win) to improve to 3-4, and after a week off to rest and recover from a physical 7 weeks of football, the Raiders have a chance to finish strong.
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Hilliard (Ohio) Davidson game on Friday night. In action was Coffman 2023 defensive tackle/end Will Smith who is drawing interest from Ohio State as well as many other schools. Davidson defeated Coffman 43-28, but Smith played well. He played both tackle and...
Each week of action comes with a different set of storylines to follow. Here are five things to watch for Friday in Week 7. As the only unbeaten team remaining in WPIAL Class 5A, Moon knows it's going to receive every opponent's best shot from here on out. This was the case last week, when the Tigers went down to the wire against Peters Township.
All three Wilson County Schools varsity football teams are back home this Friday after road games th... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Check out this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from the semifinals of the 6-man playoffs, as well as the final week of the regular season for Class 11B. 6-man Football Scores: #1 North Border (76), #5 Drake-Anamoose (13)#2 Center-Stanton (72), #3 Trenton (51) Class 11B Football Scores: Beulah (8), Bowman County (34)Killdeer (28), Shiloh […]
(WHTM) — The push to the playoffs continues in Week 8 of the 2021-22 season and the 25th season of abc27’s Friday Night Football. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!. The abc27 sports team will bring you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings remain unchanged from last week, but could see some movement after Friday with some key games on tap. 1. Veterans Memorial (7-0; Next: vs. Carroll) 2. Sinton (5-1; Next: @ Raymondville) 3. Calallen (5-1; Next: vs. Miller) 4. Rockport-Fulton (5-1;...
KNOXVILLE — After Pigeon Forge’s dominant win over Northview Academy two weeks ago, the Tigers had their third off week of the year last week. The first two were due to COVID-19 game cancellations, while last week’s was scheduled before the season, but head coach Scott Meadows believes that this one was good for the team.
As the temperature starts to drop, the fall season is now in full swing, and we have yet another busy week in K-State Athletics this week. The football and soccer teams look to bounce back after tough losses this past week, while volleyball looks to continue its success after splitting with West Virginia this past weekend. Tennis and baseball continue the fall stint before beginning full seasons in the spring.
