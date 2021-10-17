CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox slam Astros in Game 2 of ALCS

By Associated Press
Lowell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers helped the Red Sox have a grand old time in Houston. Boston became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with Martinez and Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Astros on Saturday...

