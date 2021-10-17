WATCH: No. 4 Oklahoma cruises past TCU in Caleb Williams’ debut start

Caleb Williams threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 4 Oklahoma to a 52-31 win over TCU on Saturday night in Norman, Okla.

But late in the game with the Sooners leading throughout but not putting the game away, Oklahoma turned to Kennedy Brooks and the run game.

Brooks ran for 153 yards — 110 in the second half — and a touchdown to help the Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) put the game away.

Oklahoma is 7-0 for just the second time in the last 17 seasons, the other coming in 2019.

TCU (3-3, 1-2) has dropped three of their last four.

It was Williams’ first start, coming a week after he replaced Spencer Rattler in the second quarter against Texas and led the Sooners to a comeback from what was an 18-point deficit when he entered.

Williams was excellent from the start against the Horned Frogs, completing his first 10 passes.

He was 13 of 15 in the first half for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He finished 18 of 23, as the Sooners mostly turned to the ground game after halftime.

Williams found Jadon Haselwood for three touchdown passes, two in the third quarter as the Sooners stretched their lead to 21.

His big day overshadowed a career day by Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan, who had 336 yards and four touchdowns. Quentin Johnston had seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma’s offense slowed down late, but its defense forced a turnover and a pair of punts by the Horned Frogs on their final four drives — TCU scored a touchdown on the other — before the Sooners scored with just more than a minute remaining to put the game on ice.

Williams gave Oklahoma an immediate shot in the arm, driving 75 yards in less than three minutes for a touchdown to open the game, then orchestrating another touchdown drive, one ending with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall, to give the Sooners a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.

The Horned Frogs battled back, though, answering with a touchdown on their second drive on a 53-yard screen pass to Kendre Miller.

With leading rusher Zach Evans out with an injury, Miller took over as TCU’s top running option, with a team-high 15 carries for 55 yards.

–Field Level Media

