WATCH: Thomas Greiss stones Canucks, leads Detroit Wings to first win

Filip Zadina scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Greiss made 40 saves, and the host Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday.

Robby Fabbri and Sam Gagner had the other goals for the Red Wings, who lost in overtime to Tampa Bay in their opener on Thursday.

Conor Garland scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who were coming off a shootout victory against Philadelphia on Friday. Jaroslav Halak was credited with 18 saves.

Vancouver, which suffered its first regulation loss, had a 41-21 advantage on shots on goal. The Canucks were 0-for-3 on the power play after going 2-for-4 with the man advantage in their opener.

Fabbri scored the lone goal of the first period, one-timing a pass from Marc Staal past Halak. Gustav Lindstrom was credited with the second assist.

Garland tied it at 4:56 of the second period. He skated around the net and fired a shot from the side that snuck past Greiss’ shoulder. Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson collected the assists.

Zadina scored less than two minutes later on the power play. With Jason Dickinson in the penalty box for hooking Lucas Raymond, Zadina ripped a shot from the right circle off a feed from Moritz Seider. The shot deflected off a defenseman’s stick and past Halak. Filip Hronek had the second assist on Zadina’s first goal this season.

Four penalties were assessed at 11:05 of the third period after Garland made an illegal check against Zadina. The other infractions were roughing penalties, with each team getting two players sent to the penalty box.

Detroit killed off a Raymond infraction later in the period.

Vancouver’s Jack Rathbone had a goal waved off with 2:31 remaining due to goalie interference.

Greiss robbed Horvat, who was parked in front of the net, with less than two minutes left. Horvat led the Canucks with five shots on goal.

Gagner clinched the Wings’ victory on an empty-netter with 58 seconds left. shooting the puck from his own zone.

