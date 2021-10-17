Ideal forecast for Sunday on the way!

Happy Saturday as this is the most absolutely stunning night tonight! After our most recent cold front moved through, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is breezy!

Highs today reached 70s! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Sunday morning coffee outdoors! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

We have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.