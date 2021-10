After a thrilling win in Game 1, the Atlanta Braves will try to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers when the NLCS continues Sunday at Truist Park. Austin Riley came up big in the Game 1 win tying the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning and then delivering a walk-off single in the ninth to send the Braves to a 3-2 win. Max Fried allowed two runs over six innings while the bullpen allowed two hits and a walk but were able to keep the Dodgers off the scoreboard over the final three innings. The Braves recorded just six hits in the game and struck out 14 times, but still found a way to pull out the win.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO