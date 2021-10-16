CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Did Caleb Williams just run Spencer Rattler out of the 2022 NFL draft?

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Nwfq_0cTguJTz00

It was clear during Oklahoma’s comeback win over Texas that Caleb Williams was the Sooners’ best quarterback.

It was emphatically confirmed Saturday night, when Williams lit up TCU on the way to a 52-31 victory.

The true freshman completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, adding 66 yards and another score on the ground.

While this development is a positive for the Sooners, who are still undefeated and in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, it begs a question about the incumbent quarterback Williams has supplanted in Norman.

Heading into the 2021 season, Spencer Rattler was widely regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, and a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick.

Instead of taking his game to another level and competing for the Heisman Trophy, Rattler instead took his game to the bench, struggling with accuracy, turnovers and consistency. His draft stock has plummeted to the point where Rattler would be much better off returning to school for another season.

That said, it’s hard to imagine Rattler returning to Norman next season, considering the fact that Williams is just a true freshman. If Rattler wants to revive his draft stock with a strong 2022 season at the college level, he’ll likely be doing it somewhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZe7w_0cTguJTz00

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Sooners QB Spencer Rattler breaks silence following benching for Caleb Williams vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley benched third-year sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of Saturday’s Red River Showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Rattler completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 111 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception before he was pulled in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts Spencer Rattler’s future

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Lincoln Riley unsure if he'll start Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams for Sooners' game against TCU

After freshman Caleb Williams took over for preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler in Oklahoma’s 55-48 comeback win over Texas, head coach Lincoln Riley isn’t sure which quarterback will start going forward. “I haven’t made that decision yet, certainly.” Riley said Monday during the Big 12’s coaches call. “I think, just...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sooners#Tcu
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to reports of Caleb Williams getting first team reps over Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma I UNDISPUTED

Caleb Williams is reportedly getting first team reps for Oklahoma this week at practice after he replaced an ineffective Spencer Rattler during the Sooners' big comeback win against the Texas Longhorns last Saturday. Rattler started the year as a Heisman favorite and was the projected top pick by many in the 2022 NFL Draft. Skip Bayless reacts to the Sooners' move and discusses what this means for both quarterbacks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Spencer Rattler’s Stunning Fall From Grace

This was supposed to be Spencer Rattler’s big year. Coming into the season, he was the Heisman Trophy favorite and a shoe-in to become one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. When you are at a school like Oklahoma, talent is rarely an issue. The roster is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock Watch: The Spencer Rattler edition

Back in another lifetime, in a career dominated not by playbooks, Twitter and quarterbacks and rather judges, courtrooms and clients, there were often some days dominated by difficult conversations. With the old saw being that the practice of law is wonderful, were it not for the clients, there are some difficult conversations that are often needed. Moments when a client needs to be brought in, sat down, and given the harsh reality of their case.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Blake Brockermeyer gives advice to Spencer Rattler

Heading into the 2021 season, expectations were set high for Spencer Rattler. Now, in the aftermath of the Red River Showdown, his outlook has changed completely. With the potential of losing his starting job looming, some products of the game were ready to share some wisdom. Watch the video above...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Shares His ‘Expectation’ For Spencer Rattler

During Saturday’s comeback victory over the Texas Longhorns, preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler was benched for his Oklahoma backup Caleb Williams. Storming back to claim a 55-48 win in the Red River Showdown, Williams threw for 211 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards, one touchdown — showing great potential as the Sooners’ starting quarterback moving forward.
NFL
chatsports.com

Caleb Williams saved Oklahoma. Did the school then cost him money?

As Caleb Williams was leading Oklahoma back from the dead, from down 21 to the biggest comeback in Red River history, phones across America began buzzing. Williams, a true freshman, had never started a college football game before. As he engineered touchdown drives, his star brightening by the play, fans took notice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler benched against Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners appear to have made a quarterback change against the Texas Longhorns after another poor showing from Spencer Rattler. Rattler was benched during Saturday’s Red River Showdown, with the final straw coming in the form of a fumble midway through the second quarter. It was Rattler’s second turnover of the day, with the Sooners already trailing 28-17. That became 35-17 as the Longhorns scored off the fumble.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Post

Lake Braddock gets physical; Gonzaga alum Caleb Williams breaks out for Oklahoma

As Lake Braddock Coach Mike Dougherty watched his team face off with Madison in early September, he quickly realized he and his staff had made a mistake. It was clear the Bruins would be unable to match the Warhawks’ physicality, and Madison running back Alex Jreige was steamrolling defenders. The night ended in a 49-21 loss for Lake Braddock, and it changed the way the team practiced and played.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy