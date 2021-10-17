Police searching for missing Baltimore 14-year-old

BALTIMORE, MD—Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alesha Henry was last seen at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday evening in the 4000-block of Ardley Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white shirt, black pants, and sneakers.

Authorities say Alesha may be suicidal.

Anyone with information on Alesha Henry’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385.

