So many questions

Hi Everyone. Glad to be here on a weight loss focused group. I hope I can make some My Fitness Pal (MFP) buddies who'll be supportive & help me keep on track, while losing, during maintenance & beyond. I'm 63 yrs old, with fibromyalgia. I've seen online that people who've lost weight doing the Keto diet, have reduced their pain levels down to 15%. That's my goal to reach eventually. However, I've been living a carb filled life all my life, but when I eliminate carbs I do feel so much better. So it's been rough giving them up, but I've been trying to substitute carbs with veggies. It really helps. However, to completely give up eating bread has been rough, so I'm working on cutting back. And stress/emotional eating is a bad habit too. I need to substitute something here too. If you have any ideas on dealing with this, positive ideas are welcome.

