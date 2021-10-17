CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

So many questions

By Onion517 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

A lot of different sources are telling me different things so I'm confused about this, I am a 140-145 lb 14 year old male 5 foot 6 inches, I also eat 1g of protein per lb and I do a low-carb diet (50-70g) am I eating right for my...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Bmr
Knowridge Science Report

This weight-loss drug can help protect heart, reduce body fat

In a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, researchers found a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide could benefit heart health. In people who are overweight or have obesity combined with high heart risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions effectively lowered two types of fat that have been linked to heart problems: visceral fat (belly fat) and ectopic fat.
WEIGHT LOSS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Why are so many people resistant to daydreaming?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Thinking is a funny thing because research has shown that we’re the only species that can do it aimlessly. While other...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
myfitnesspal.com

How many calories to loose weight and tone up

If the plateau started at the same time as your new exercise regime, water retention in your muscles could explain the stalled weight loss. When you alk about a plateau, how long has it been?. And how many calories are you eating currently?. If the plateau started at the same...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

To (or not to) F45

I'm back on MFP after a lapse for a few years. The last few, like others, has been pretty rough on my diet and fitness. Gyms were pretty much closed for 18+ months this way (Canada). The diet has been really good the last few weeks, but I need to...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
myfitnesspal.com

Consistency...

Do you try to start logging AND exercising at the same time? I've found creating one good habit at a time works best for me. For example: start logging everything, no exceptions, but without imposing a calorie goal. After a few weeks, start sticking to a calorie goal (best to choose a reasonable weight loss rate, not too agressive).
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

The dreaded WALL!

Every time I get close to my goal, I don't know, something just happens and I get all stressed out, start getting dodgy with workouts and food. Then find myself jumping back on the wagon to lose the 5-10 lbs I gained back. And I jump back on with ease! I get mad at myself because I feel that it's 2-3 months that I could have been working on building strength and adding muscle. I want to kick myself every time!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Program without squats or deadlifts

Can you find a strength and conditioning coach? They’re skilled in assessing and programming around injuries, so should in theory be able to design a programme which still helps you to attain your goals but without causing further injury. So just a few thoughts (but you need to get checked out before doing these); Bulgarian split squats can build muscle without the heavy load of squats, weighted lunges similarly, there are gym machines out there which will target the leg and back muscles in a narrow range of movement, RDLs (single and double) give great value for lighter weights, pistol squats, handstand press ups (for upper back)… thing is, we can come up with loads of ideas but you could hurt yourself following some random person’s suggestion online.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Can anyone help!

@Lullaby2021 I totally understand your frustrations! Have you taken progress photos or measurements? The scale truly isn't your friend unless you are focused on the number vs. body composition. What are your goals? If you are looking strictly to lose weight, I suggest maximizing your time in the gym. Perform 30 - 45 minutes of HIIT. During your walks incorporate light weights (dumbbells or ankle weights) and perform some strength training. A food suggestion is to lower your carbs. Add a lean protein to each meal and always have a green veggie. If that does not work, you may have to readjust a few more times but that happens. Good luck on your journey!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Obesity too long

Me too! And I have to remind myself that much of those daily fluctuations are water weight. I have to get to a point where I’m checking myself se frequently (daily) that I don’t even care. It’s just a habit I do when I’m brushing my teeth. Better for me to focus on how I feel in my body. Maybe less lethargic cause I’m not so overloaded on carbs. Maybe the minty way my mouth feels cause I brushed my teeth instead of opening up the fridge. Maybe dancing as I’m in the kitchen cooking up something yummy.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Net calories and calories remaining, again

Well, first, the whole calorie goal mfp gives you IS mfp's recommendation so there is that. How are you getting the 2000 in exercise? Even for me, who spends her weekends constantly moving, it sounds like a lot. Meal timing doesn't matter unless you get indigestion or whatever and you...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Ontario Canada Here

Hi Everyone. Glad to be here on a weight loss focused group. I hope I can make some My Fitness Pal (MFP) buddies who'll be supportive & help me keep on track, while losing, during maintenance & beyond. I'm 63 yrs old, with fibromyalgia. I've seen online that people who've lost weight doing the Keto diet, have reduced their pain levels down to 15%. That's my goal to reach eventually. However, I've been living a carb filled life all my life, but when I eliminate carbs I do feel so much better. So it's been rough giving them up, but I've been trying to substitute carbs with veggies. It really helps. However, to completely give up eating bread has been rough, so I'm working on cutting back. And stress/emotional eating is a bad habit too. I need to substitute something here too. If you have any ideas on dealing with this, positive ideas are welcome.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

NO IDEA WHERE TO BEGIN- HELP

First of all, you don't actually need to exercise to lose weight. But it does allow you to eat more while still losing more if you're so inclined (it definitely helps me, I love my food. I would say strength/resistance training is most important: not to 'boost weight loss' but...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Need Help Staying Motivated to Reach 100lbs Goal

It’s been about a year and two months since I decided to take control of my weight. I had one too many scares that sent me to the hospital that made me decide to try to lose weight again. It’s not like I hadn’t had success in the past; I...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Would increasing my calorie Intake cause quick weight gain?

I’ve been eating around 600-800 calories a day and my meals included very high protein so I stay full. I just want to know that if I should go from 600-800 to 1,500 cals for a whole week and I need to know if that would cause fast weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

No-Drama Diet Break

So after 4.5 months of steady (average 1.3lbs/week) weight loss, I took a month off, and did some travelling. I ate what I wanted, when I wanted. Swam a little. Walked a lot. And generally had a grand old time. I got back yesterday and was bracing myself this morning...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Ibs and gaining weight

Hi everyone. I have IBS and I want to gain weight. Any advice?. Set your mfp goal to gain. Eat what you are able to eat, just more of it, or more frequently. No need to pick or eliminate special foods for weight management, so work with the foods you can tolerate.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy