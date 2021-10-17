Highlights: Sharpsville snaps losing streak with shutout win over Mercer

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharpsville football teams snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday with a 46-0 win over Mercer.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Blue Devils jumped on the Mustangs early, scoring 26 points in the first quarter and never looking back.

Caullin Summers had two passing touchdowns on the night, both going to Garen Levis.

Chris Roth had two rushing TDs for the Blue Devils on the night as well.

Sharpsville improves to 4-3 on the campaign, while Mercer drops to 3-3.

