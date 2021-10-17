CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer, PA

Highlights: Sharpsville snaps losing streak with shutout win over Mercer

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbytH_0cTgsZ9700

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharpsville football teams snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday with a 46-0 win over Mercer.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Highlights: Ursuline’s Shannon makes history with new school record in win over East

The Blue Devils jumped on the Mustangs early, scoring 26 points in the first quarter and never looking back.

Caullin Summers had two passing touchdowns on the night, both going to Garen Levis.

Chris Roth had two rushing TDs for the Blue Devils on the night as well.

Sharpsville improves to 4-3 on the campaign, while Mercer drops to 3-3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Sharpsville, PA
Football
Sharpsville, PA
Sports
City
Sharpsville, PA
City
Mercer, PA
Mercer, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mustangs#The Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy