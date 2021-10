Rishi Sunak has been criticised for looking to save of billions of pounds by “recycling” money from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) windfall as aid spending.Campaigners believe the chancellor is preparing to use a large portion of the windfall in the overseas aid budget rather than on top of it.The government decided to cut aid spending from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of national income this year, a move that was widely condemned and met with a rebellion of Conservative MPs.Britain has received £19bn in a payout from the IMF's special drawing rights (SDRs) to help poor countries...

