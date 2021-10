(CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off their second straight loss, and Nate Jackson says the Denver Broncos have to get more physical in order to get back on a winning streak. “If I were the coach, I would say, ‘Hey guys, we got pushed around the line of scrimmage on both sides of the field, defense and offense. We have to put on the pads on this week. We’re going to have a physical week of practice. I know the NFL PA only allows 13 padded practices a year, but we’re going to use two of them this week,’” said Jackson when asked about issues with the Broncos offense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO