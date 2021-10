Norma Dumont proved why she is one to watch out for at women’s featherweight with a solid win over Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 40 on Saturday night. The fight began, and Ladd was extremely patient. Dumont met her in the center of the Octagon and peppered her with jab after jab. The Brazilian added in some right hands for good measure and kept finding her target with the jab. Ladd attempted to counter from time to time but nothing significant was being offered as she hardly engaged with her opponent. Just as the first round was ending, Ladd hit Dumont with a stiff left hand that got a reaction in the form of a smile before the horn sounded.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO