6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 6 matchup vs. Chargers

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2021 season. Both teams enter the contest with 4-1 records and at the top of their respective divisions, looking to continue their hot streaks.

There are plenty of storylines to look at when diving into the matchup between Baltimore and Los Angeles. Two young quarterbacks will be facing off in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert, both defensive units are strong in some areas but have mightily struggled in others, and both head coaches in John Harbaugh and Brandon Staley will be in an intense chess match all day long.

Below we dive into six bold predictions for the game between the Ravens and the Chargers.

The Ravens will block a punt

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

In Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore’s special teams unit came up with a huge play late in the game, as defensive lineman Calais Campbell blocked a field goal to keep the Ravens in the game and the play ultimately proved to be a massive turning point in the contest.

In Week 6, the Ravens’ special teams group could strike again and provide a big play, but this time blocking a punt, not a field goal. Blocked punts are rare in football, but they can happen, and this is a bold predictions article after all.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Lamar Jackson throws for 500+ yards

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is coming off a sensational come-from-behind performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson threw a career-high and franchise-record 442 passing yards to go along with four passing touchdowns, also contributing 62 rushing yards on 14 carries. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has an arm of his own, and has shown the ability to be in a shootout if need be. With that said, Jackson and the Ravens could need to rely heavily on getting the ball down the field fast in Week 6.

Jackson could use his arm more than his legs in this matchup. With the speedy Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the debut of Rashod Bateman, Jackson will have plenty of talented guys to get the ball in the hands of.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore rushes for 200+ yards

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

It’s no secret that the Ravens’ ground game has struggled in recent weeks. In Week 5 against the Colts, Baltimore averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, with most of the rushing production coming from Lamar Jackson. However, the unit could get things back on track in Week 6 against Los Angeles.

Through five weeks of the 2021 season, the Chargers have allowed a league-worst 5.6 yards per carry. This game feels like one where the Ravens can have immense success on the ground, and they could certainly be looking to take advantage of a weak Los Angeles run defense.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Marquise Brown has 200+ receiving yards

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One of Lamar Jackson’s favorite weapons in the passing game has been wide Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Through five games, Brown has 28 receptions for 451 yards and five touchdowns, but those numbers would be much higher if not for crucial drops against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

With Sammy Watkins sidelined and the debut of rookie receiver Rashod Bateman, Brown will likely remain heavily targeted in this matchup. The Chargers have allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards through five weeks this season (1,071), so Brown will have his work cut out for him on Sunday. However, Jackson could use the blazing speed of Brown to his advantage and target him deep quite often in this game.

– Robert Sobus

LB Patrick Queen misses no tackles, has bounce-back performance

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen has been subjected to plenty of criticism in regards to his play so far during the 2021 season. Outside of a strong Week 1 performance, Queen has struggled with his keys, over-pursuing, missed tackles and more.

It hasn’t been all bad for the second-year player, but many were expecting much more out of the linebacker, especially considering the preseason that he had. In Week 6, Queen could be out to prove his doubters wrong, which could in turn inspire his best performance of the year against a very talented Chargers offense.

– Kevin Oestreicher

The Ravens' defense notches three interceptions

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been relatively smart with the football in 2021, only having three interceptions on the year. However, Herbert will be entering a packed M&T Bank Stadium in Week 6, where the crowd is loud and can be considered intimidating to opposing quarterbacks.

With the high probability of a quarterback shootout, Herbert could make a few mistakes against a Ravens secondary that is hungry to get back on track.

– Robert Sobus

