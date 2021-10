Orlando City (12-8-10, 46 pts) will be out for revenge on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium against the New England Revolution (21-4-6, 69 pts), who knocked off the Lions last month in Foxborough. The Revs will be looking to make history and tie the all-time MLS single-season points record of 72, currently held by 2019 LAFC. The match, presented by DEX Imaging, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Local radio coverage will be available from 7 p.m. on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO