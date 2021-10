NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist died Thursday, nearly two weeks after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash off of St. Bernard Avenue. NOPD investigators said a man, identified by friends as Reagan Gurney, was riding his bike at the intersection of Law and Bruxelles streets — near North Broad Street between the Seventh Ward and the Fairgrounds — on the night of Oct. 8.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO