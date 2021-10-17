Family, friends gather to remember loved one killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered to remember the victim who was shot and killed along Thomas Street and Royal Avenue on Tuesday. Family and friends told FOX13 the victim is 37-year-old Anthony Able.

Balloons, candles, and a teddy bear now sit at the intersection where the shooting happened.

Thomas St. Shooting This is the scene where Anthony Able, 37, was found shot to death inside of a car at the intersection of Thomas St. and Royal Ave. (WHBQ)

Memphis Police said they found a man shot to death in his car early Tuesday morning along Thomas Street and Royal Avenue. Able’s best friend, Darnarious Stephens, told FOX13 he never expected to hear this news.

“We have to keep his memory alive. He was such a great person and I just can’t believe he’s gone,” said Stephens.

Those who know him best said Able was a hard worker and overall a great person.

“He loved to have fun, he loved to celebrate,” said Stephens.

Anthony Able Pic Family and friends said Anthony Able, 37, was shot and killed inside of his car at the intersection of Thomas St. and Royal Ave. (WHBQ)

Memphis Police are still looking for the person responsible. Stephens and Able’s family are hoping someone with information comes forward.

“His killer is still at large. We don’t know where he is,” said Stephens.

Stephens and Able’s family are also ensuring his legacy is never forgotten.

“We’re going to be strong for him and we’re going to keep it going for him. We’re going to keep his legacy alive,” said Stephens.

If you have information on this shooting or the person responsible, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.