Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader shared his thoughts on Jon Jones’ recent arrest, suggesting Jones’ legal issues are “a habit.”. Jones was arrested last month in Las Vegas after reportedly putting his hands on his fiancee, Jessie Moses, and also damaging a police vehicle. This is far from the first time that Jones has gotten in trouble with the law, though it’s the first time he has been accused of domestic violence. Jones’ arrest sent shockwaves through the MMA community and everyone seems to have an opinion about it. One of those fighters who has an opinion is Jones’ former UFC rival, Bader. The two were at one point the top two light heavyweight prospects in the UFC, but Jones submitted Bader a decade ago and became the champ. Jones would go on to become a UFC legend, while Bader became a champ in Bellator.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO