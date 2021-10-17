The Citadel falls at Furman

JOHNSON CITY – Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, Richard Nixon was in the White House and Woodstock took place in a field in rural New York the last time the East Tennessee State Buccaneers football team started the season 6-0. It feels like 1969 in 2021 as the 12th-ranked Bucs overcame a rather sluggish start to roll to a 48-21 win over The Citadel Saturday night at Greene Stadium to go to 6-0 on the season. They move to 3-0 in the Southern Conference and maintain their position atop the league standings as they will travel to Chattanooga next week to face one of their most heated rivals. The Bulldogs fall to 2-3, 1-1.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO