CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Citadel falls at Furman

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EkQB_0cTgnpy000

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board first as the defense forced a turnover and the offense turned it into a one-yard touchdown run by Jaylan Adams.
  • The Paladins answered right back with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jace Wilson to Ryan Miller.
  • Furman used another big play to take the lead as Domini Roberto scored on a 90-yard touchdown run.
  • The Paladins took advantage of another Bulldog mistake early in the second quarter to get a 21-yard field goal from Timmy Bleekrode.
  • The Citadel pulled within three points on the first play of the fourth quarter as Adams finished off a 16-play drive with his second one-yard rushing touchdown of the game.
  • Furman put the game away late in the quarter as they converted a Bulldog turnover into a one-yard Devin Abrams touchdown run.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldogs controlled the game as they outgained the Paladins 364-289.
  • Furman gained 148 yards on two plays in the first quarter and only managed 141 yards the remainder of the game.
  • The defense forced a pair of turnovers in the first quarter. On the opening drive of the game, Marquise Blount forced a fumble that was recovered by Saul Diaz.
  • Later in the quarter, Wilson Hendricks III forced a fumble that was recovered by Kyler Estes.
  • Willie Eubanks III led the defense with nine tackles and three quarterback hurries.
  • Destin Mack and Hendricks each added seven stops.
  • The Citadel rushed for 241 yards on 72 attempts.
  • Jaylan Adams led the way with 118 yards on 35 carries. The game was his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season.
  • Adams also went 9-of-17 for 123 yards.
  • Raleigh Webb finished with four catches for 38 yards. Keyonte Sessions added two catches for 45 yards.

Up Next

The Citadel returns to Johnson Hagood Stadium on Oct. 23 to face Western Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Miller
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Carolina#The Citadel#American Football#Paladins#Bulldog#The Box Score#Wcbd News 2
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLTX.com

Furman's offense comes alive as the Paladins defeat Wofford 42-20

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Devin Wynn rushed for 204 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20. The Paladins climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away. Freshman Jace Wilson made his...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Citizen Tribune

ETSU 6-0 for first time since 1969 with win over The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY – Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, Richard Nixon was in the White House and Woodstock took place in a field in rural New York the last time the East Tennessee State Buccaneers football team started the season 6-0. It feels like 1969 in 2021 as the 12th-ranked Bucs overcame a rather sluggish start to roll to a 48-21 win over The Citadel Saturday night at Greene Stadium to go to 6-0 on the season. They move to 3-0 in the Southern Conference and maintain their position atop the league standings as they will travel to Chattanooga next week to face one of their most heated rivals. The Bulldogs fall to 2-3, 1-1.
TENNESSEE STATE
audacy.com

Furman downs Wofford in "Battle Of I-85"

Furman dropped Wofford 42-20 in the latest installment of a rivalry that dates back to 1889. The Terriers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and had a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter. Furman responded with the next three touchdowns for a 28-17 lead in the third quarter. After a Wofford field goal, the Paladins added two more touchdowns for the final margin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Post and Courier

No. 12 ETSU does it all, and well, in victory over The Citadel

"They can do it all," was Brent Thompson's succinct assessment of East Tennessee State this week, and the Bucs proved The Citadel's coach correct. No. 12 ETSU ran, passed, defended and punted with equal aplomb in a comprehensive 48-21 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 9 at Greene Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., remaining unbeaten and atop the Southern Conference.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs pull away for 48-21 win over Citadel

Finally, the East Tennessee State football team was able to relax before the end of the game. The Bucs pulled away for a 48-21 victory over The Citadel in a Southern Conference game at Greene Stadium and it was the first league win by more than seven points since Randy Sanders took over the program four years ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

1K+
Followers
536
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy