The Citadel falls at Furman
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board first as the defense forced a turnover and the offense turned it into a one-yard touchdown run by Jaylan Adams.
- The Paladins answered right back with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jace Wilson to Ryan Miller.
- Furman used another big play to take the lead as Domini Roberto scored on a 90-yard touchdown run.
- The Paladins took advantage of another Bulldog mistake early in the second quarter to get a 21-yard field goal from Timmy Bleekrode.
- The Citadel pulled within three points on the first play of the fourth quarter as Adams finished off a 16-play drive with his second one-yard rushing touchdown of the game.
- Furman put the game away late in the quarter as they converted a Bulldog turnover into a one-yard Devin Abrams touchdown run.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs controlled the game as they outgained the Paladins 364-289.
- Furman gained 148 yards on two plays in the first quarter and only managed 141 yards the remainder of the game.
- The defense forced a pair of turnovers in the first quarter. On the opening drive of the game, Marquise Blount forced a fumble that was recovered by Saul Diaz.
- Later in the quarter, Wilson Hendricks III forced a fumble that was recovered by Kyler Estes.
- Willie Eubanks III led the defense with nine tackles and three quarterback hurries.
- Destin Mack and Hendricks each added seven stops.
- The Citadel rushed for 241 yards on 72 attempts.
- Jaylan Adams led the way with 118 yards on 35 carries. The game was his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season.
- Adams also went 9-of-17 for 123 yards.
- Raleigh Webb finished with four catches for 38 yards. Keyonte Sessions added two catches for 45 yards.
Up Next
The Citadel returns to Johnson Hagood Stadium on Oct. 23 to face Western Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
