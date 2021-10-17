CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Spring, MD

Historic town of Clear Spring celebrates 200th anniversary

By Erik Woytowitz
 7 days ago

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Clear Spring, Maryland celebrated their 200th anniversary on Saturday.

Maryland’s First Community Center for the Deaf opens in Frederick

The event allowed visitors to take self-guided tours of the historic monuments around Clear Spring like the 1823 Post Office, Plumb Grove mansion, Wilson store, and many others.

Visitors were also able to collect their own passports to guide them through parts of Clear Springs’s history.

Christy Hixon coordinated the event and was thrilled to welcome visitors to the historic town.

“We want people to see the different aspects of Clear Spring, how some things have changed but at the same time how things stayed the same, and how important it is to preserve history,” Hixon explained.

The event also showcased 100 photos detailing the history of Clear Spring which was located inside of city hall. The celebration was capped off with fireworks to commemorate the monumental milestone.

Unveiling of Interpretive Marker for Governor Thomas Johnson

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Frederick multiple organizations came together to provide an interpretive marker for governor Thomas Johnson, Maryland’s First elected governor, who is buried in Frederick’s Mount Olivet Cemetery. The event included the history of the city and contributions that the governor provided back in 1732 as a brigadier general and as a […]
