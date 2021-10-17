CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s First Community Center for the Deaf opens in Frederick

By Erik Woytowitz
 7 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s first community center for deaf residents has officially opened its doors to the public.

Historic town of Clear Spring celebrates 200th anniversary

The Maryland Deaf Community Center is located in Frederick at 411 Aviation Way. It will now serve as a centralized location for the deaf organizations and businesses in the area to meet, host workshops and events, as well as celebrations and even mobile vaccination clinics.

MDCC also plans to teach American Sign Language at their new permanent location. MDCC President Linda Stoltz was thrilled to finally open the center and hopes to be a resource to members of the Deaf community.

“So this will be the first time in Maryland’s history. This will be the first community center, so we’re very excited about that,” Stoltz explained. “I just want the Deaf community to feel like they have a home that they can come here anytime they want and they can see their friends. They can ask for help if they need help with something they can come here and we’ll be able to provide that to them.”

The center also has a live-streaming-equipped auditorium and has space for fitness classes and other activities. For more about the Maryland Deaf Community Center, please their website .

