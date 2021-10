GEORGETOWN, Texas — To those who think video games can be a waste of time, you might need to reconsider after watching AJ Batiste, Bruce Clarke and Eli Burgett play. "We started this during the pandemic as an opportunity for our athletes to participate in virtual activities," said Batiste. "In order to be a Special Olympics athlete and participate as an athlete, you have to have some sort of intellectual disability. This program really allows us to empower our athletes to do great things."

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO