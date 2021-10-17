Frankfort Assistant Fire Chief arrested for OWI
LEBANON, Ind. (WLFI) - Frankfort Assistant Fire Chief Edward Cripe was arrested late Friday night for operating while intoxicated in Lebanon....www.wlfi.com
this will be forgotten about. The public won't hear anything about it and won't know anything. He will probably get nothing from it anyway!!!!! That is the terrific justice system for you.
