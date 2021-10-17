CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Max Borghi’s late TD lifts Washington State past Stanford

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMLno_0cTgljzI00

Max Borghi’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining gave Washington State a 34-31 victory over Stanford, increasing the Cougars’ winning streak to five games over the Cardinal, in a Pac-12 game Saturday at Pullman, Wash.

Borghi’s touchdown capped a 70-yard possession that included Jayden de Laura completing two of three passes for 58 yards.

De Laura completed 17 of 30 passes for 289 yards in the game with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Stanford’s last possession ended on Tanner McKee’s fumble while being sacked by Quinn Roff. Brennan Jackson made the recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfKrh_0cTgljzI00 Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues

Washington State (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) achieved its first five-game winning streak against Stanford since the Cougars won eight consecutive games from 1957 to 1964.

The Cougars have won three straight games this season while Stanford (3-4, 2-3) suffered its second straight loss after upsetting Oregon two weeks ago.

The Cardinal rallied from a 27-16 deficit with two time-consuming touchdowns on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter.

They cut the lead to 27-24 on McKee’s 1-yard run following a nine-play, 74-yard drive that took 5:23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfUt3_0cTgljzI00
Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2021: Bryce Young, Matt Corral in tight battle entering Week 8

Stanford’s next possession resulted in McKee connecting with Austin Jones on an 8-yard scoring pass to give the Cardinals a 31-27 lead. The play capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive that took 5:28.

McKee, who was sacked four times, completed 23 of 32 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter, Washington State’s offense came alive in the second quarter with three touchdown passes by de Laura.

He completed a 32-yard pass to Travell Harris with 13:24 left in the second quarter to open the Cougars’ scoring.

Related: College football games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

De Laura capped the next drive with a 31-yard scoring strike to Calvin Jackson Jr. with 9:21 left in the half. Dean Janikowski’s extra-point attempt was blocked by Thomas Booker and the game remained tied at 13.

Stanford’s Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball on Stanford’s 10 and Chris Jackson recovered it for Washington State at the Cardinal 10.

De Laura completed a touchdown pass to De’Zhaun Stribling on the following play to give the Cougars a 20-13 lead with 3:07 left in the half.

Related: Hungry for more College Football news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now .

Borghi, who had 89 yards on 17 carries, increased Washington State’s lead to 27-16 with 4:34 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run, completing a seven-play, 66-yard drive.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Greiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Football Games#Football Stadiums#American Football#Cougars#Pac 12#Ncaa Gridiron#Heisman Watch 2021#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy