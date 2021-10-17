CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B1G Survivor 2021 Week 8

By BradNortmansActingCoach
 7 days ago

After weeks of minimal action in B1G Survivor, Week 7 made up for it in a big way. The only contestants who had it easy this week were the two who picked..........Northwestern?!?!?. We started the week with 56 remaining players. We had a 3 vs. 2 ¨Thunderdome¨ match-up in...

B1G Stock Market Game Week 6

Better late than never, the B1G Stock Market Game returns for week 6 action. Things are seemingly evening out a bit, as the Delaney Index remains exactly the same at $526DD. No team enjoyed double digit gains, and only Maryland (-12.3%) were double digit losers. 10 of Maryland’s 13 outstanding shares can be found in the bottom 4 of the standings, really a testament to the dedication of our turtle friends. Illinois (-9.6%) did the worst they could, but after a while you just run out of downward mobility. On the opposite side, Wisconsin (+7.9%) is in the midst of quite a resurgence. Sure would be a shame if Army, uh, torpedoed that momentum.
ESPN's FPI updates Iowa's odds to win B1G West following Week 6

Iowa improved to 6-0 with the tight win over Penn State over the weekend, and the Hawkeyes now have a stranglehold on the B1G West race moving forward. With a 3-0 record in conference play, Iowa is in first place in the West with Purdue and Minnesota trailing at 1-1 each in B1G games. However, both teams figure to be big underdogs against the Hawkeyes. (Iowa opens as an 11-point favorite over Purdue for Week 7.)
B1G bowl projections after Week 6: Guess who is in CFP

This has to be one of the best Big Ten races we’ve ever seen, at least in the East Division. Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State are all 3-0 in the conference and the two Michigan teams are unbeaten overall, a perfect 6-0. Penn State took its first loss on Saturday at Iowa, but the Nittany Lions still control their destiny in the division race because all three of those aforementioned teams are still looming on the schedule.
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 7

The college football season is rolling into Week 7 with the B1G sitting pretty. On the latest AP Poll, the B1G landed 5 teams inside the top 10 for the first time in history. That group is headlined by No. 2 Iowa and includes Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan State.
B1G QB rankings entering Week 7: A Buckeye is back at the top of the B1G

Two guys stood out from the rest in Week 6. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Michigan State’s Payton Thorne are playing at really high levels right now. Both were outstanding on Saturday. Stroud racked up over 400 yards and had 5 touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ blowout victory over Maryland. Thorne tossed up 340 yards and 3 touchdowns in a road win over Rutgers, with all those scoring strikes coming from further than 60 yards out.
Week 7 B1G Primer: Nebraska’s bowl march begins now

Everything you need to know about this weekend’s B1G slate. This is a must-win for Nebraska (3-4) and head coach Scott Frost. If it feels like that is the case every week, well, that’s because Frost’s future is on shaky ground. This is Year 4 and Frost has yet to make a bowl game. This year’s team is undoubtedly his best and is probably going to wind up a couple plays away from going 9-3 when it’s all said and done.
1 B1G thing for every team in Week 7

The Big Ten and the AP poll have coexisted since 1936 — so long ago that the University of Chicago was one of the 10. In that very first poll, released Oct. 19 of that year, 3 Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 5. But never have as many as 5 Big Ten teams filled out the Top 10. Until this week.
Here are the B1G statistical leaders after Week 6 of the 2021 season

Week 6 of the college football season is over. It was a wild week both nationally and in the Big Ten, with several major performances throughout the conference. Offensively, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson both cracked the leaderboard this week. Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson also made an appearance after a stellar game vs. Maryland.
B1G Volleyball Weekly Update

Week three of conference play didn’t see a seismic upset (Maryland over Wisconsin) or a ranked team losing at home (Purdue to Illinois), but it still contained a few noteworthy developments:. Wisconsin throttled Minnesota. When fully engaged, the Badgers look like a true national title contender. Nebraska won handily at...
Bold predictions for Week 7 in the B1G

Look at this week’s schedule on paper and it may not seem that intriguing. Three of the B1G’s five ranked teams — Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan — are all off this week and Wisconsin is stepping outside conference play to host Army. But there are some interesting storylines...
1 B1G takeaway from each team in Week 7

Iowa — Offense is an issue when defense doesn’t get interceptions. The big question mark all season has been whether Iowa’s offense was good enough to win a game when the defense didn’t set it up for easy scores. Well, the answer is not a good one if you’re an Iowa fan, as was obvious in the 24-7 loss to Purdue. Purdue only committed 1 turnover, and Iowa (6-1, 3-1) only scored once (and committed 4 turnovers). By early in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes had half as many yards as Purdue. This Iowa offense isn’t built to come from behind. It came into Saturday dead last in the Big Ten in yards per game and yards per play, and that was finally reflected on the scoreboard.
Hankins Named B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior defensive back Matt Hankins has been named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week following No. 3 Iowa’s 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. Hankins was credited with five tackles...
5 B1G stars land on PFF's Team of the Week following Week 6 action

Week 6 was good around the B1G with some key battles and intense action throughout. The biggest showdowns of the weekend came in Michigan vs. Nebraska and Penn State vs. Iowa. In Iowa City, the Hawkeyes recorded 4 takeaways and battled back for the comeback win. In Lincoln, the Wolverines snuck away with a win after a late turnover by the Huskers.
Big Ten Coaching Hot Seats Week 8 - The Clock is Ticking in Lincoln

***DISCLAIMER*** BoilerUp89 does not wish unemployment upon anyone and asks that you remember these coaches are real people with a family. Watching the performance of some of these coaches is inappropriate for young children and all viewers watch their games at their own risk. Couple of non hot seat notes...
Predicting every B1G team’s record after Week 7

Iowa — 11-1 Nice prediction last week, huh? So much for an undefeated season. The Hawkeyes’ defense definitely missed Riley Moss and the offense just doesn’t have the spark to pull off the type of comeback it needed against Purdue. Still, the Hawkeyes’ schedule is pretty favorable going forward. They can bounce back.
Christopherson's B1G rankings: 'Anyone can beat you any week'

The top five in the league have separation from the pack. Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State are still undefeated and yet it's those Buckeyes who are looming around the corner with a Goliath sized shadow. Slotting the rest? Weeks like this one will help greatly in that cause. For the...
Murphy, Nijziel Earn B1G Weekly Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa seniors Maddy Murphy and Anthe Nijziel have been named Big Ten Player of the Week honorees, it was announced Monday by the league office. Murphy is the Offensive Player of the Week, while Nijziel is the Co-Defensive Player of the Week. It is...
B1G announces kickoff times, broadcast information for Week 9 games

The kickoff times and broadcast information for the B1G slate on Saturday, Oct. 30 has been set. On Monday, the B1G revealed the information for all 7 games scheduled for Week 9. There will be 4 games slotted in the 12 p.m. ET opening, 2 contests set for 3:30 p.m. ET and one primetime game at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Valhalla Denies The Iowa Hawkeyes: Big Ten Football Week 7 In Review

On today’s podcast, a lengthy meditation on what a tragedy Iowa’s loss is for those of us who love our traditional American values and way of life and question why Purdue hates us for our freedoms. So, how does Indiana keep losing these games?. Is Michigan State really a top-10...
Week 8 B1G power rankings: The East is back to dominating the top of the B1G

It was a fun run for the West, but the division no longer has the top team in the B1G. Iowa looked like the best team in the conference for a few weeks, but that came crashing down on Saturday. Not only did the Hawkeyes drop a 24-7 decision to Purdue, they were beaten in every phase of the game in front of a home crowd.
