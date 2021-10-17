B1G Survivor 2021 Week 8

Better late than never, the B1G Stock Market Game returns for week 6 action. Things are seemingly evening out a bit, as the Delaney Index remains exactly the same at $526DD. No team enjoyed double digit gains, and only Maryland (-12.3%) were double digit losers. 10 of Maryland’s 13 outstanding shares can be found in the bottom 4 of the standings, really a testament to the dedication of our turtle friends. Illinois (-9.6%) did the worst they could, but after a while you just run out of downward mobility. On the opposite side, Wisconsin (+7.9%) is in the midst of quite a resurgence. Sure would be a shame if Army, uh, torpedoed that momentum.
Comments / 0