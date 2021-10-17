B1G Survivor 2021 Week 8

Iowa — Offense is an issue when defense doesn’t get interceptions. The big question mark all season has been whether Iowa’s offense was good enough to win a game when the defense didn’t set it up for easy scores. Well, the answer is not a good one if you’re an Iowa fan, as was obvious in the 24-7 loss to Purdue. Purdue only committed 1 turnover, and Iowa (6-1, 3-1) only scored once (and committed 4 turnovers). By early in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes had half as many yards as Purdue. This Iowa offense isn’t built to come from behind. It came into Saturday dead last in the Big Ten in yards per game and yards per play, and that was finally reflected on the scoreboard.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO