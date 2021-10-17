CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US wholesale prices up record 8.6% over 12 months; consumer costs skyrocket — if products can be found

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP/CBS News) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. Meanwhile, consumer prices are at a 13-year high — gas is up 42 percent, energy has increased 25 percent...

Related
krcgtv.com

Energy prices expected to rise, consumers urged to prepare to avoid higher costs

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new information warning consumers about energy prices being much higher than average this upcoming winter. IHS Markit, a research firm, reportedly said the propane market is headed for “armageddon” because of the skyrocketing prices. The new information from EIA stated they believe those...
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Oil prices skyrocket, cancellations cost Southwest millions and more

CNN– Those pump prices are hurting wallets nationwide after yet another spike in oil prices. Oil has reached a seven year high, skyrocketing to $84 a barrel. Gas prices are also inching higher. According to AAA, the national average is up to $3.35 a gallon. Back here in the Midlands, we’re averaging about $3.06 a gallon. While we might be better than the national average, it’s still $1.29 more than prices we were paying just this time last year.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
carolinianuncg.com

Inflation Has Hit the Dollar Tree

Inflation is defined as an increase in the price of goods and services and it is something that has recently affected our country drastically. It has affected everything from toilet paper to getting your nails done or going to see a movie. The inflation rate is said to be the highest that it has been since August of 2008. In the past 12 months, the inflation rate has risen 5.4%.
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
automotive-fleet.com

Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices Increase This Month

Wholesale used vehicle prices (on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis) increased 8.3% in the first 15 days of October compared to the month of September, according to a Cox Automotive news release Oct. 19. This brought the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index to 221.8, a 37% increase from October 2020.
eiu.com

US consumer prices continue to rise

The consumer price index increased by 0.4% in September, bringing its advance over the past 12 months to 5.4%, the Bureau of Labour Statistics has reported. The latest data release comes amid mounting concern that upward pressure on prices will last longer than policymakers and economists had expected, owing to continuing supply-chain bottlenecks, labour shortages and strengthening demand as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The monthly advance was driven mainly by sharply higher prices for food, shelter and petrol, which made up more than half of the increase. The food-at-home and petrol indexes each jumped by 1.2%. Energy price inflation has soared by a quarter over the past year, reflecting the recent surge in oil and natural gas prices. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is closely watched by policymakers, climbed by a more modest 0.2% in September and 4% over the previous 12 months.
