Volleyball sectional roundup
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners won a volleyball sectional title on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Southridge. They advance to next weekend’s regional round. Also advancing are the Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings who shut out Washington in straight sets. Meanwhile the Loogootee Lady Lions defeated Vincennes Rivet 3-0 to claim the school’s 3rd straight sectional title.
