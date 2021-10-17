Volleyball sectional roundup

LINTON-STOCKTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners opened basketball practice this week and will look to defend their back to back state titles with a new host of stars. Gone are Vanessa Shafford, Aubrey Burgess and Haley Rose. Following their graduation the team will look to seniors like Aliyah Thuis and Izzy Wall to […]

LINTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO