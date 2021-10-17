CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Volleyball sectional roundup

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 7 days ago

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners won a volleyball sectional title on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Southridge. They advance to next weekend's regional round. Also advancing are the Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings who shut out Washington in straight sets. Meanwhile the Loogootee Lady Lions defeated Vincennes Rivet 3-0 to claim the school's 3rd straight sectional title.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

WTWO/WAWV

ISU basketball picked 9th in MVC poll

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State basketball was selected to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason poll. Drake was picked to win the league followed by Loyola and Northern Iowa. Also on Wednesday, guard Tyreke Key was named Preseason First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference. The senior averaged 17.2 […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

South Knox boys soccer falls to Forest Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Knox boys soccer team suffered their first loss of the season 4-2 to Forest Park on Thursday evening. Jackson Thomas scored the first Spartans goal to level the score at one in the first half. A few minutes later Ibai Agirre created some space in the left side of […]
VINCENNES, IN
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

