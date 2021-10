The Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo come into this game heading in effectively opposite directions. The Sounders are riding a four-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored their opponents 12-3, and can clinch a top 4 playoff spot with a win or tie. The Dynamo, meanwhile, have just two wins in their past 22 games and would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. Since these teams last met on July 7 — a 2-0 Sounders win — the Sounders have gone 10-5-1 while the Dynamo are 2-8-5.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO