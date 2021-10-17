CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Foul play' suspected after Robeson County woman goes missing, sheriff says

 7 days ago

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, was reported missing Tuesday by a family member.

The sheriff's office said investigators confirmed that Lawrence, who works at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26.

On Thursday, her gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found during a traffic stop in the area of Highway 710 N. in Red Springs.

The driver, Michael L. Brayboy, 42, was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and held on a $1.5 million secured bond.

Lawrence is about 5-5 and weighs about 150 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators have searched for her by ground and by air.

"We have reason to believe foul play is involved. Obviously, we can't discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "We are asking for the public's assistance in regard to anyone that observed Brayboy in the vehicle described or may have seen him with Lawrence around Sept. 26-27 to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.

