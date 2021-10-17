West Virginia State opens up new field vs. UNC Pembroke; UC hosts Concord
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State kicked off a new era of Yellow Jackets football Saturday, unveiling the new improvements at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.
The first home game of the season at the stadium, WVSU fell to UNC Pembroke 14-13.
In the Capital City, Charleston defeated Concord 48-3, improving to 5-1 this season.
