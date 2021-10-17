Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Collects second goal of year

So … that could have gone better. Last night’s matchup had all the fanfare and excitement you could pack into opening night for the Chicago Blackhawks. New faces, familiar faces, high expectations, and then … *fart*. Three goals in a five-minute span in the opening period, where at one point the Blackhawks were out-shot 16-2 by the Colorado Avalanche and the game was effectively over. While the final score was 4-2, the game was never that close. It was game one of 82, so there’s plenty of hockey left to play, but the Blackhawks don’t have a lot of time to correct course from this kind of start. They’ll have to be much better tomorrow night when they play a much more evenly matched New Jersey Devils team.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO