NHL

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Collects second goal of year

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Dach scored a goal on two shots and had four PIM in Saturday's 5-2...

www.cbssports.com

nhltradetalk.com

Landeskog Suspended Two Games for Boarding Hit on Kirby Dach

The NHL Department of Player Safety has come down on Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog just one game into the 2021-22 NHL season. He has been suspended two games for his hit on Kirby Dach of the Chicago Blackhawks, a boarding hit that caught Dach in a vulnerable position. The...
NHL
NBC Sports

Gabriel Landeskog to have discipline hearing for boarding Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach

The Colorado Avalanche are facing the prospect of being without their captain for a couple of games following a dangerous hit in their season opening win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday morning that Gabriel Landeskog will have a discipline...
NHL
bleachernation.com

About Last Night, NHL on TNT, the Hit on Dach, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So … that could have gone better. Last night’s matchup had all the fanfare and excitement you could pack into opening night for the Chicago Blackhawks. New faces, familiar faces, high expectations, and then … *fart*. Three goals in a five-minute span in the opening period, where at one point the Blackhawks were out-shot 16-2 by the Colorado Avalanche and the game was effectively over. While the final score was 4-2, the game was never that close. It was game one of 82, so there’s plenty of hockey left to play, but the Blackhawks don’t have a lot of time to correct course from this kind of start. They’ll have to be much better tomorrow night when they play a much more evenly matched New Jersey Devils team.
NHL
The Associated Press

Byram gets first NHL goal, Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — The veteran defenseman got Colorado started, the 20-year-old rookie chipped in with a milestone goal and the Avalanche began their Stanley Cup quest with a victory. Bowen Byram, Colorado’s youngest player at 20 years, 4 months, scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and 34-year-old...
NHL
FanSided

Kirby Dach: The Chicago Blackhawks Future Or Also Present

Drafted to be the long-term replacement for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach has yet to play a full season for the Hawks. With strong individual performances during a disappointing start to the season for the Chicago Blackhawks, the 20-year-old Dach is earning top-line minutes after three games in his third year. Dach was drafted to be the future but is quickly becoming one of the more important figures in the present.
NHL
Derrick

Blackhawks agree to 1-year contract with D Erik Gustafsson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks brought back Erik Gustafsson on Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman. Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000.
NHL
Daily Jefferson County Union

Football: Vikings score with 15 seconds left to knock off Blackhawks on Senior Night

Football is a game of triumph and heartbreak. The Blackhawks have experienced plenty of the former over the past six weeks. On Friday, they were dealt a dose of the latter. Kolton Schaller connected with Landon Ellestad on a 21-yard game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left, sending Mount Horeb/Barneveld past the Fort Atkinson football team 18-12 in a Badger-Small game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium for Senior Night.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Buries goal in loss

Murphy scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Murphy brought the Blackhawks within two goals with his third-period marker. The 28-year-old has long been a solid defender, logging 100-plus blocked shots in six of the last seven years. He signed a four-year contract extension in August, so it appears he'll be part of the Blackhawks' top-four blueliners for awhile, but his limited scoring potential will likely prevent him from widespread fantasy relevance.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Forces overtime with goal

Kubalik scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. The Czech winger tallied with just 26 seconds left in regulation to secure a standings point for the Blackhawks. Kubalik has scored in both games this season, adding five shots on net. The 26-year-old figures to play alongside one of Jonathan Toews or Kirby Dach for much of 2021-22, and Kubalik's talented enough on his own to be a steady source of offense.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hughes' second of the night lifts Devils past Blackhawks in OT

NEWARK, N.J. – Not only did defenseman Dougie Hamilton pay instant dividends for the New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes had a game worthy of a No. 1 overall pick. Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime, the high-priced Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and New Jersey posted a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks after blowing a late two-goal lead on Friday night.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: All the newcomers playing on the team this year

The Blackhawks open their season on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, but before that matchup let’s highlight the newcomers on the roster and what fans should expect from them. Here is the complete lineup for the Blackhawks going into the first game of the season:. Alex DeBrincat – Tyler...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Dominik Simon: Collects decisive goal in opener

Simon scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay. Simon struck at the 11:32 mark of the third period, flicking a long shot from the point that deflected off a Tampa Bay defenseman to give the Penguins a 3-0 edge. Simon went 11 games without a point with Calgary in 2020-21 before returning to the franchise he spent his first five NHL seasons with.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
FanSided

The Last Five First Goal Scorers Of The Season For The Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks had a big game last night. It was the first of the season, and it featured some great play for both teams. One of the highlights of the first game of the season is seeing who scores the first goal for the team. Who is going to be the one who starts the Blackhawks season out with the first goal of the season?
NHL

