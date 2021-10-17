CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Three games, three goals

Kreider netted a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over...

New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
Rangers Relying On Kreider With Key Players Injured

The New York Rangers are already facing adversity this season, with Kaapo Kakko out at least one week with an upper-body injury, and Ryan Strome out due to COVID-19 protocol. However, Chris Kreider has stepped up for the Blueshirts early this season, and they will have to continue to rely heavily on him with key players out of the lineup.
Rangers vs. Senators: Rangers Rally With Three Goals in Final Five Minutes

After nearly two periods of uneventful hockey, the New York Rangers flipped the switch in the third period to overcome a two-goal and defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow all scored for the Rangers to complete the comeback, and completely turn the tides in Ottawa after trailing for 41 minutes. Alexandar Georgiev had a relatively rocky game in the crease after allowing a goal on the first shot, and a questionable goal early in the third period. However, he did have a strong second period to keep the Rangers afloat with Ottawa pressuring in the offensive zone.
Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider
NY Rangers takeaways: Three late goals extend improbable winning streak to four

Throw the stats and the eye test out the window. The only thing the New York Rangers care about is winning — and they've been doing a lot of that lately. Despite obvious inconsistencies in their game, they've made a habit of pulling out close victories during their first road trip of the 2021-22 season.
Lightning come back from three goals down to win in overtime

The Lightning certainly came out with more bounce in their step Thursday night in Detroit, two nights after their woeful season-opening performance. And it took them getting punched in the face — literally — to bring out the fight that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs still possess. The Lightning were...
Report: Sabres may be getting closer to Jack Eichel trade

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – For about a week now, Jack Eichel’s new agent Pat Brisson has been helping teams better understand his medical situation in the hopes that teams will be more willing to trade for the 24-year-old center. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, it appears to...
Norfolk Admirals prepare to take the ice again after long hiatus with ‘whirlwind of emotion’

After nearly two years away from the ice, the Norfolk Admirals are back, and ready to start a journey that begins with Friday night’s opener at Scope. “It’s a whirlwind of emotion,” Admirals general manager and assistant coach Ryan McGinnis said ahead of the start of the ECHL season, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Reading Royals. “All in all, it’s coming together. It’s crazy, ...
Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniére scores game-winning goal against hometown Canadiens

After a season spent in the United States, Alexis Lafreniére made his return to Canada a good one. Playing for the first time in his hometown of Montreal, the Quebec kid scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 Rangers victory. It marked his first goal of the season and gave the Rangers their first win, to boot.
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Factors in on all three goals

Granlund scored a goal and dished a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken. Granlund had a hand in tallies by Eeli Tolvanen and Roman Josi, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. Granlund then scored one of his own in the third period to make things interesting late in the loss. The Finn hasn't recaptured his 60-point form from his Wild tenure while in Nashville, but he's off to a strong start this season. The 29-year-old seems likely to stick in a top-six role throughout the year.
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows three goals in loss

Quick gave up three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. All three of the Wild's goals came in a span of 10:35 in the second period, and that was enough to stick Quick with the loss. The 35-year-old goalie also earned a secondary assist on Anze Kopitar's third-period tally. Quick hasn't been at his best for a few years now, but he's still a decent No. 2 option for the Kings. How head coach Todd McLellan splits the starts between Quick and Cal Petersen will determine how much fantasy value the former carries this season.
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yields three goals in win

Binnington allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche. Binnington was at his best early on, but the Avalanche pushed back late and nearly tied the game if not for a video review taking away a goal for a distinct kicking motion. The 28-year-old held on after that for the win in his season debut. Binnington had a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage last season, the worst ratios of his three-year career, so he'll be looking to cut down on the goals against to bounce back in 2021-22.
