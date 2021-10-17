Rangers' Chris Kreider: Three games, three goals

After nearly two periods of uneventful hockey, the New York Rangers flipped the switch in the third period to overcome a two-goal and defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow all scored for the Rangers to complete the comeback, and completely turn the tides in Ottawa after trailing for 41 minutes. Alexandar Georgiev had a relatively rocky game in the crease after allowing a goal on the first shot, and a questionable goal early in the third period. However, he did have a strong second period to keep the Rangers afloat with Ottawa pressuring in the offensive zone.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO