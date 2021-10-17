CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Picks up two more points

 7 days ago

Kane netted a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He finished with three shots...

A Historically Bad Start, Patrick 1Kane, Some Progress? And Other Blackhawks Bullets

After another loss on Thursday night, this time to the Vancouver Cancuks, the Chicago Blackhawks are 0-4-1. Not only are they off to their worst start since the 1997-98 season, the Blackhawks are now off to a historically bad start. The Blackhawks have gone a mind-boggling 300 minutes and 57 seconds without a lead to open the season, and they’ve been outscored 17-3 in five-on-five situations. But, and hear me out here, the last two games have shown some progress for the Blackhawks.
Patrick Kane
Kirby Dach
Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter, and Erik Gustafsson Enter COVID-19 Protocol

As if the Blackhawks needed anything else to go wrong, they’re now dealing with COVID-19 issues on the roster that will sideline their biggest star and others. Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter, and Erik Gustafsson all missed today’s practice and are in the COVID-19 protocol right now. In addition, the Blackhawks recalled Reese Johnson from Rockford this afternoon. Johnson scored a goal for the IceHogs in a 6-3 loss to the Iowa Wild on Friday night.
Blackhawks F Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said...
Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
Patrick Kane, two others placed in COVID-19 protocol

Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the Blackhawks announced Saturday morning. They did not practice with the team and their statuses are up in the air for Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. COVID-19 protocol-related absences can be the result of...
NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
Kane likely out as Blackhawks try for 1st win of season

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss Sunday night's game against Detroit because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane. All three players...
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Emerges from protocols

Gustafsson cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Sunday and was on the ice for morning skate ahead of the game against Detroit, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports. Given his attendance at the morning game-day session, expect Gustafsson to assume his regular third-pairing role versus the visiting Red Wings. Forward Ryan Carpenter also cleared the protocols, while Patrick Kane entered them Sunday and will be held out.
