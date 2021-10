Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 30-13 win over the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers had turnovers on two of their first five possessions and finished 1 of 11 on third down. That typically would spell disaster, but UW made up for it with a big day on the ground. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 289 of the Badgers’ 290 yards rushing. The Badgers had eight runs of 12 yards or longer, including four by Allen. UW’s much-maligned offensive line turned in a solid effort against a defense that had been allowing 116.3 yards rushing per game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO