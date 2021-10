Ben Simmons’ attempt to force the Sixers hand and trade him via refusing to report to the team appears to have failed. He showed up at the team facility yesterday for his mandatory covid test unannounced and unexpected. But how unexpected should this have been? Reports began to trickle out over the past few weeks that maybe, just maybe, Simmons’ team wasn’t as prepared to hold out as they’d claimed. Daryl Morey held the line. Over the past few weeks the financial ramifications of a four year hold out hit hard.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO