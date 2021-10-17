CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton-Bradley Academy students present history documentary in Poland

By Amy Beth Miller amy.miller@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of weeks before fall break began, eighth-graders Katia Biegalski and Ellie Wood received an unexpected invitation to Poland. Fortunately they already had passports and COVID-19 vaccines, so they were able to travel with teacher Liz Shugart to present at an international film festival a documentary they created last...

www.thedailytimes.com

