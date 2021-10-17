CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis: Britain’s Norrie ready to create history at Indian Wells

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Cameron Norrie faces a tough challenge as he looks to become the first British man to win the Indian Wells tournament in California but the 26-year-old said he is feeling confident ahead of Sunday’s final against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. Norrie defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 at the...

chatsports.com

Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie through to last eight

British number two Cameron Norrie beat American Tommy Paul in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters. World number 26 Norrie won 6-4 4-6 6-2 to claim his 44th win on the ATP Tour this year. The 26-year-old left-hander has never previously reached this stage of...
SPORTS
kion546.com

Norrie, Dimitrov advance to semifinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Norrie routed Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and extend the best season of his young career. Norrie needed just 73 minutes to dismantle Schwartzman. Norrie next meets 23rd-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the semis. Dimitrov defeated No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-2 (2). On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur beat Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semis and guarantee herself a spot in the top 10 of next week’s world rankings for the first time.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cameron Norrie wins championship at Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie outlasted Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday, becoming the first man outside the top 25 to win at Indian Wells, Calif., since Ivan Ljubicic took home the title in 2010. Ranked No. 26 entering the event, the southpaw from Great Britain earned...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Cameron Norrie's shoes went missing before Indian Wells victory

Cameron Norrie's Indian Wells victory was already remarkable enough without his revelation that his shoes had gone missing before the final and he had to wear new ones. The 26-year-old became the first Briton to win the prestigious Masters 1,000 event in California with a 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Georgia's Nikolocz Basilashvili.
GOLF
WPXI Pittsburgh

Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — (AP) — A handful of tennis' superstars skipped the coronavirus-delayed BNP Paribas Open. A rash of upsets sent other big names packing, too. Left standing at the end as champions were two players ranked outside the Top 25. Britain's Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4,...
wtaq.com

Tennis-Murray hails ‘phenomenal’ Norrie after Indian Wells win

(Reuters) – Former world number one Andy Murray hailed Cameron Norrie’s “phenomenal achievement” in winning the Indian Wells Masters 1000, but said his compatriot’s consistency during a stellar season had been arguably more impressive still. Norrie on Sunday became the first British man to win the Masters 1000 event sometimes...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev suffer shock exits at Indian Wells as ATP event continues to produce upsets... and Britain's Cameron Norrie is highest-seeded player left in the tournament

The Indian Wells Masters lost two of the top-four ranked players in the world, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev both knocked out in the quarter-finals overnight. World No 3 Tsitsipas was knocked out of the California event in three sets by unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, while Zverev, the reigning Olympic champion and the world No 4, lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (3-7) to Taylor Fritz.
TENNIS
Person
Andy Murray
Reuters

Norrie to face Basilashvili in Indian Wells final

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cameron Norrie produced a dominant performance to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the final at Indian Wells, where he will face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian edged Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 6-3. Sunday's match will be Norrie's sixth showpiece match of the...
SPORTS
Eastern Arizona Courier

Emma Raducanu defeated in first post-US Open match

Emma Raducanu suffered a major defeat in her first match since her US Open victory. The 18-year-old British tennis ace was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Belarusian champ Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Indian Wells, California on Friday night (09.10.21). Raducanu insisted she is not used to playing at nighttime, as she vowed...
wtvbam.com

Tennis-Murray says Raducanu’s defeat at Indian Wells a ‘little bump’

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu’s defeat in her first match since winning the U.S. Open was a “little bump”, fellow Briton Andy Murray said, backing the 18-year-old to deal with expectations and disappointment in a mature way. Qualifier Raducanu did not drop a set in 10 matches en route to the...
TENNIS
The New Yorker

Paula Badosa’s Run at Indian Wells Embodied Tennis in the Pandemic

Along the northern perimeter wall of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, for this year’s tournament, there was installed a kind of shrine. Affixed to plastic greenery were near life-size cutouts of Roger Federer and Serena Williams, both absent from the tournament due to injuries and both, perhaps, gone for good from tennis very soon. There were cutouts, too, of Naomi Osaka, who is on an extended hiatus from the game, and of Ash Barty, the top-ranked player in the women’s game, who went home to Australia after the U.S. Open and chose to stay there, having spent much of this year on the road, thanks to that nation’s strict COVID-19 quarantine rules. There was a cutout of Novak Djokovic, too, who has won at Indian Wells five times but who withdrew from this year’s tournament in late September, without providing a reason. Maybe he wanted more time to recover from his loss in the U.S. Open final last month, which cost him the coveted Grand Slam: winning all four majors in the same calendar year. Maybe he didn’t want to face questions about the COVID vaccine, which he has said should not be mandatory for all the tour’s players, many of whom reportedly remain unvaccinated. Djokovic has refused to say whether he got the vaccine, although in August, he was photographed in Central Park at a Summerstage concert that required those attending to be fully vaccinated.
TENNIS
Sports
