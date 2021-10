DC Fandome is on now! So make sure to check it out, but for now we’re going to bring you as much news as we can when it comes. Things started off HUGE with Dwayne Johnson introducing the first live action footage of his upcoming blockbuster Black Adam. We will bring you the footage as soon as it become available but for now, Marvel (forgive the pun) at the screenshots below. One thing is for sure, Johnson’s Black Adam is not just the most electrifying anti-hero in DC, but he may just be the most terrifying.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO