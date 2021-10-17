Dickinson State football wins fourth straight game

The Dickinson State football season did not get off to the start the Blue Hawks wanted, but things have changed in the last month.

The Blue Hawks entered their contest against Iowa Wesleyan with three straight wins after dropping their first two games of the season.

The streak continued for Dickinson State with a 55-6 win over the Tigers at home.

The Blue Hawks will travel to play Valley City State University next Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.