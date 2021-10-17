CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson, ND

Dickinson State football wins fourth straight game

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmLly_0cTgejfP00

The Dickinson State football season did not get off to the start the Blue Hawks wanted, but things have changed in the last month.

The Blue Hawks entered their contest against Iowa Wesleyan with three straight wins after dropping their first two games of the season.

The streak continued for Dickinson State with a 55-6 win over the Tigers at home.

The Blue Hawks will travel to play Valley City State University next Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Minot State football defeats Upper Iowa for first win of the season

Minot State and Upper Iowa were both winless going into Saturday’s contest on the football field. The Beavers have had three losses by two possessions or less, but were still hoping to get over the hump. On Saturday morning in Minot that changed. The Peacocks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a Beavers’ fumble […]
IOWA STATE
KX News

Football: North Border takes home 6-Man state title

The North Border Eagles and Center-Stanton Wildcats met in Minot on Saturday afternoon to decide the 2021 6-Man state championship. The Eagles finished 7-0 on the season, and completed their dominant state championship run with a 50-14 win over the Wildcats.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: UMary has leaned on their defensive strength all season

The Marauders soccer team has had a great year on the pitch, becoming one of the best defensive teams in the Northern Sun. Sitting in the top half of the standings for most of the year, the Marauders are one of the few teams in the conference to average less than one goals against on […]
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
Dickinson, ND
Football
State
Iowa State
Dickinson, ND
College Sports
Dickinson, ND
Sports
KX News

9B Football: Grant County-Flasher pulls off lone upset as top seeded teams win at home

Saturday was the beginning of the second round for 9-man playoffs in North Dakota, and a bye for the top eight seems proved to be effective as all but one came out on top. 9B Final Scores:New Salem-Almont (42), Mott-Regent-New England (14)Bottineau (26), North Prairie (8)Surrey (44), Ray-Powers Lake (38)Hettinger-Scranton (0), Grant County-Flasher (30)Divide County […]
FOOTBALL
KX News

Hockey: Bobcats captain makes season debut, fall in overtime to St. Cloud

The Bismarck Bobcats returned home in this early part of the NAHL season, with the return of their captain Jon Ziskie, who made his season debut. Brandon Reller got the party started just a few minutes into the game, scoring his first goal as a Bobcat in the first period. However, Bismarck ended up falling […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Dickinson State#The Blue Hawks#Iowa Wesleyan#Tigers
KX News

Volleyball: Century tops Mandan, Bismarck wins at Turtle Mountain

Most teams in the WDA entered Wednesday playing back-to-back nights, including the first place Century Patriots, who traveled across the river to take on Mandan. Wednesday Volleyball Scores:Mandan Braves (0), Century Patriots (3)Turtle Mountain Bravettes (0), Bismarck Demons (3)Dickinson Midgets (2), Minot Majettes (3)Watford City Wolves (1), Williston Coyotes (3)
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Volleyball: Century and Bismarck stay hot in the region

The Bismarck Demons and Century Patriots continue to find ways to win in the west region, separating themselves as the top two teams in the WDA. Tuesday Volleyball Scores:Bismarck Demons (3), Mandan Braves (0)Legacy Sabers (0), Century Patriots (3)Dickinson Midgets (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)Watford City Wolves (0), St. Mary’s Saints (3)Williston Coyotes (0), Minot […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Football: Bottineau dominating in first year at the 9-man level

After the redistricting for this year’s football team, one team stood out in their first year in 9-man. The Bottineau Braves went undefeated after moving from 11-man to 9-man this season. They scored 344 points throughout the season against their opponents. Head Coach Zach Keller says he was very impressed with how his team stepped […]
FOOTBALL
KX News

Football: 9-Man playoffs kick off across North Dakota

Saturday afternoon marked the beginning of the 9-man playoffs in North Dakota. 16 teams competed for a chance to advance to the second round and face one of the top eight seeded teams next Saturday. 9B Scores:South Border (14), Grant County-Flasher (32)Mott-Regent-New England (66), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (42)Ray-Powers Lake (44), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (14)Lewis & Clark (26), Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (6)St. […]
FOOTBALL
KX News

KX News

504
Followers
364
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy