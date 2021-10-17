CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forreston, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

H.S. football scores/standings for Friday, October 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the results from local from games in the Rockford are Friday night, week 9 of the regular season plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago girls, Rockford Christian boys claim regional cross country championships

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Winnebago girls and the Rockford Christian boys were decisive winners Saturday at the Class 1A Regional Cross Country Meet at the Fuller Forest Preserve. They each claimed team championships and individual championships. In the girls race, 11 teams competed. Winnebago, ranked number one in the state, put six runners in […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Overtime” October 22, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you Friday’s high school football action from around the Rockford area. North Boone got a must-win against Oregon to most likely clinch a playoff spot. Hononegah and Byron completed 9-0 regular season. Forreston won a thriller against rivalry Lena-Winslow. Genoa-Kingston won a battle for second place […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2021 IHSA Football Playoff Matchups

CLASS 1A: #3 Forreston vs. #14 Galena#7 Fulton vs. #10 Raby#6 Lena-Winslow vs. #11 Aurora Christian CLASS 2A:No local teams CLASS 3A:#1 Byron vs. #16 Catalyst Maria#2 Princeton vs. #15 North Boone#3 Durand-Pecatonica vs. #14 Mendota Trojans CLASS 4A:#1 Joliet Catholic vs. #16 Marengo#4 Genoa-Kingston vs. #14 Bogan#7 Stillman Valley vs. #10 Hyde Park#6 Phillips […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Phase II of Atwood Trails complete in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You might want to go grab your hiking gear or mountain bike and head out to a newly revamped trail. Atwood Trails Phase II, 7074 Rydberg Rd, in New Milford Construction is complete. There is about two miles of multi-use natural surface trails for all levels of experience, which run along […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

