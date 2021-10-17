Angelo State basketball hosts ‘Mid-day Madness’

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Saturday was a day for history as the men and women basketball programs hosted the first ever ‘Mid-day Madness’ at Junell Center. Fans in attendance got their first look at the Rams and Belles before their seasons get underway in a month.

“It’s just a great way to connect with the fans and introduce who we are. we are going to be different and the more they know about us the more we connect with them and we want the community to be involved with what we do and we want to help them as much as we can and also produce on the court,” said Alesha Davis, Belles head coach.

The men open the season in New Mexico on November 13th, while the women open a day earlier in Denton, TX.

