No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut

By JOE BUETTNER
Springfield News Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night. The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after...

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Related
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley speaks out on Caleb Williams vs. Spencer Rattler after Williams dominates TCU

There was a lot of drama in Norman over the last week, with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley trying his best to be secretive about his quarterback decision for Saturday’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs. After benching preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler for freshman phenom Caleb Williams in last Saturday’s thrilling win over the Texas Longhorns, Riley decided to stick with Williams against TCU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

5 Reasons Caleb Williams should start this week against TCU

The talk of the town this week as the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs is who will start at quarterback for the 6-0 Sooners. Though the assumption is that Caleb Williams will get the nod from head coach Lincoln Riley, there’s been no indication one way or the other from the head coach in his media sessions since Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

FINAL (W/ drive chart): Oklahoma 52 - TCU 31

The second half of the 2021 college football season is underway and, as for Oklahoma, the Sooners stand with a 6-0 record. However, several questions surround the squad as the quarterback situation and narrow wins have the attention of several. In terms of this Big 12 matchup, Oklahoma will look to make a statement and record another conference win in a meeting with TCU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

GALLERY: Oklahoma's 52-31 win over TCU, summarized in 20 photos

Fresh off his coronation at the Cotton Bowl, Caleb Williams turned in a magnificent performance in his first career start, accounting for five total touchdowns and no turnovers before a rabid Owen Field crowd on Saturday night. Behind Williams' near-flawless play, the Sooners romped to a 52-31 victory over TCU to improve to 7-0 on the season. Oklahoma's current 15-game win streak is the longest in the nation, and with Big 12 cellar-dwellers Kansas and Texas Tech on tap, it's a virtual certainty that the Sooners will head into the month of November undefeated. Why is that notable beyond face value? Well, OU hasn't lost a game in November since 2014.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU: Our Picks

TCU coach Gary Patterson will have something special set aside just for Caleb Williams, perhaps a defensive scheme he hasn’t used in 10 years to make the freshman QB think and hesitate before he reacts. In their last 11 games against top-five opponents, Patterson’s Frogs have scored five upsets. Patterson is a master of surprise. Six of his nine Big 12 games against Oklahoma were decided by a touchdown or less. This one will be too. Horned Frogs running backs Kendre Miller (7.84) and Zach Evans (7.82) rank first and second among active FBS players in yards per carry. They both went over 100 last week against Texas Tech as TCU rushed for nearly 400 yards. Quarterback Max Duggan’s running threat makes them even more dangerous. Oklahoma’s defense (11th in the nation) will be stressed. The Oklahoma offense will counter with Williams, Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. Williams changes the face of the OU rushing attack, and TCU ranks just 116th in the nation in rushing yards allowed,, and only 99th in total defense (117th in sacks). Oklahoma will overcome any surprises from Patterson with superior talent and survive another close game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Claremore Progress

OU football: Caleb Williams gets the start, leads the Sooners over TCU

There were noticeably loud cheers from the crowd as the stadium jumbotron showed who Oklahoma would be starting at quarterback on Saturday. The Caleb Williams era had officially begun. The freshman made his first collegiate start against TCU, becoming the first Oklahoma true freshman to start a game at quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Caleb Williams first start in OU's 52-31 win over TCU

The internet was abuzz 30 minutes before kickoff as reports were coming in during warm-ups that Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams were both getting time with the first-team offense in different team sessions. As Lincoln Riley attempted to maintain some semblance of a competitive advantage, no one really had a handle on which quarterback would start for the Oklahoma Sooners against the TCU Horned Frogs.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners 52-31 win against TCU, Caleb Williams' 5 touchdowns

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ran away late from TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday evening in Norman. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams made his first career start after becoming the hero of the Red River Showdown last week and didn't disappoint. Williams completed 18-of-23 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 66 yards and another score.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 52-31 Win Over TCU

The biggest question entering this game was who would be playing quarterback – for Oklahoma and TCU. TCU head coach Gary Patterson was massaging the facts regarding his starting QB Max Duggan in a bit of gamesmanship regarding an injury Duggan sustained in Lubbock in TCU’s win over Texas Tech. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was shutting down media access in response to answers emerging via OU’s student newspaper regarding whether Caleb Williams or Spenser Rattler would start following William’s game-saving performance in the Red River Shootout Showdown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 4 Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 in Norman on Saturday. The win improves the Sooners' win streak to 15-straight games dating back to last season, which is currently the longest in the country. It also moves OU to 10-1 against the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in 2012.
NORMAN, OK
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
