No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut

TCU coach Gary Patterson will have something special set aside just for Caleb Williams, perhaps a defensive scheme he hasn’t used in 10 years to make the freshman QB think and hesitate before he reacts. In their last 11 games against top-five opponents, Patterson’s Frogs have scored five upsets. Patterson is a master of surprise. Six of his nine Big 12 games against Oklahoma were decided by a touchdown or less. This one will be too. Horned Frogs running backs Kendre Miller (7.84) and Zach Evans (7.82) rank first and second among active FBS players in yards per carry. They both went over 100 last week against Texas Tech as TCU rushed for nearly 400 yards. Quarterback Max Duggan’s running threat makes them even more dangerous. Oklahoma’s defense (11th in the nation) will be stressed. The Oklahoma offense will counter with Williams, Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. Williams changes the face of the OU rushing attack, and TCU ranks just 116th in the nation in rushing yards allowed,, and only 99th in total defense (117th in sacks). Oklahoma will overcome any surprises from Patterson with superior talent and survive another close game.

